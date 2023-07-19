Summer Celebration: Coney Island Cafe and White Deer Land Museum share Pampa history

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Pampa has become a town of economic development and business owners are constantly working to integrate the new while preserving its deep roots.

The White Deer Land Museum is a prime example of how Pampa keeps the history of the area alive.

“We touch base on Gray County history, we have an art wing and also the room we’re in right now is the Red River War Room and Early Panhandle Life,” said Anita Gullett, director of the museum.

Whether you are young or old, Gullett said she recommends you come to the museum and immerse yourself in the artifacts of the past.

“Museums are important, whether it be art, history, music,” she said. “For a town, it just helps grow good citizens because when you know your history, it makes you proud of your community.”

If you’re in the mood for a different historical look at Pampa, you can treat yourself to the Coney Island Cafe.

It is a hidden treasure in Pampa, serving chili cheese dogs, cheeseburgers, and pies to the Pampa community for the past 90 years.

“I always say it’s the tourist trap of Pampa because it pretty much is,” said Drew Miller, manager of the cafe. “We have people come from literally all over the world to come and eat hot dogs.”

Miller said the cafe serves as a reminder of nostalgia for Pampa residents.

“Walking in the door, just hearing that creak of the door brings back memories for everybody who walks in and it means a lot to the community and brings back memories upon memories upon memories,” Miller said.

From a museum to a famous coney, there’s a little piece of history for everyone to enjoy in the town.

