The Bridge: Keeping students safe during extracurricular activities

The Bridge Children's Advocacy Center
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Summer break is winding down, but for some students they may already be back with extracurriculars.

The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center says as students return to campus, a lot of things could be changing.

It’s important parents are staying aware and keeping communication open with their children.

“Parents need to know who their children are interacting with, who are the coaches, who’s there supervising, what is going to be involved in the practices or whatever they’re engaged in,” said Shelly Bohannon, executive director, The Bridge.

If parents are not paying attention, The Bridge says there are some serious risks.

“Their children could be being exposed to drugs, they can be exposed to unwanted sexual advances from another student or from an adult that they’re encountering,” said Bohannon.

The Bridge says parents should have a conversation with their children when they return home from these activities.

“Not settling for the ‘it was fine’ response and ask your children what they’re doing, how do they like it because as parents sometimes we want more for our kids and they may not want that, so really just getting on the same page with their kiddos,” said Bohannon.

One area high school coach also says if your child says something is wrong, trust them and take action.

“Talk to the coaches, talk to the sponsor, whoever it may be try to figure out what’s going on, don’t just let it sit off and fester and all sudden we’re dealing with a bigger issue that could have been solved months or years before” Dustin Bohannon, coach, Tascosa High School.

Coach Bohannon says another safety concern is making sure children are acclimated to the extreme heat we’ve been experiencing.

“If you know that your child is going to be doing something outside, a week before have them spend about 30 minutes outside just walking around, get acclimated to that heat so that they kind of have a way of adjusting to it prior to just jumping right in,” said Coach Bohannon.

Also make sure children are eating well, drinking plenty of fluids and getting enough sleep.

