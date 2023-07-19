Who's Hiring?
2 arrested on federal drug charges after police report finding drugs, gun in Amarillo home

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two people face federal drug charges after police say they found drugs during the search of an Amarillo home.

On July 17, APD Narcotics Unit, along with the Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit, conducted a search warrant in the area of of Portland Avenue and Vali Drive.

According to a criminal complaint, the home belonged to 45-year-old Dekendrick Brandon Alexander and his girlfriend 27-year-old Rebecca Ellen Gunset.

On the way to the home, agents stopped a car with Alexander and Gunset inside. Police say the two had left the home before the search warrant.

During the traffic stop, the complaint says Gunset was in possession of cocaine and admitted to hiding the drugs for Alexander.

Police say officers recovered more drugs during the search of the home, as well as marijuana and a gun.

Alexander was arrested on federal drug charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and felon in possession of a firearm, and Gunset was arrested for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Dekendrick Brandon Alexander
Dekendrick Brandon Alexander(Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Rebecca Ellen Gunset
Rebecca Ellen Gunset(Source: Amarillo Police Department)

