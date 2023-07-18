Who's Hiring?
Xcel Energy files update on Amarillo area advanced meter installments

Xcel Energy has filed an update with the Public Utility Commission of Texas on advanced meter...
Xcel Energy has filed an update with the Public Utility Commission of Texas on advanced meter installments in the area.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy has filed an update with the Public Utility Commission of Texas on advanced meter installments in the area.

According to documents, Xcel Energy reports 3,143 advanced meters have been installed in the Amarillo area in June. The company received 94 requests to have non-standard meters installed as of June 30.

The update comes after the company reported it would modify its AMS installment schedules and timelines due to supply chain issues from its meter supplier.

The revised schedule provides for 70,000 meters to be deployed in 2023, 105,000 meters to be deployed in 2024, and 100,860 meters to be deployed in 2025, according to documents.

Customers can access their account and usage information by logging into their customer web portal through Xcel Energy’s website or through the company’s mobile app, My Xcel Energy.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

