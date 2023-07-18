Who's Hiring?
Tickets on sale Friday for K-Love’s Celebrate Christmas tour coming to Amarillo(Source: The Awakening Foundation)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Awakening Foundation announces the “K-Love’s Celebrate Christmas Tour” coming to Amarillo in December.

The tour is an invitation to experience the reason for the season and will feature Natalie Grant and Danny Gokey with special guest Mac Powell.

The Awakening Foundation shares the message of hope and resources with individuals and families by bringing together artists, fans and like-minded organizations through live events, missional ventures for those in need.

K-Love is a contemporary Christian music radio network that makes compelling media designed to inspire and encourage people to have a meaningful relationship with Christ.

“The Celebrate Christmas Tour with Natalie Grant and Danny Gokey is an awe-inspiring celebration of the most wonderful time of the year: the birth of Jesus,” shares David Pierce, KLOVE Chief Partnership Officer. “Their powerful and incomparable voices, heartfelt performances, and joyful atmosphere make it a truly unforgettable experience. Join us on this captivating journey of music and faith, as we rejoice and honor the Savior’s birth together.”

The 12-city tour will begin on November 29th through December 17th. The tour will be in Amarillo on December 16 at the Civic Center Auditorium.

Tickets for the holiday tour will be on sale Friday July 21, at 11 a.m., and can be purchased at the Amarillo Civic Center box office, by phone at (806) 378-3096, or by clicking here.

For more information on the tour, click here.

