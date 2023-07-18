Summer Celebration: Mayor Felker highlights attractions for Borger residents

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - Mayor Karen Felker has lived in Borger for 61 years and says to her, it is the perfect place to live.

Borger has large industry-based employers in agriculture, gas and oil. The workforce in the city is a melting pot, with seasonal workers filling the town year round.

“We definitely are an industry-based city, we have agriculture, gas and oil. So we have great jobs, great paying jobs honestly, and we just need people to live here,” said Mayor Karen Felker. “We are definitely working on that. We have an addition coming very soon, a new housing addition, it’s being worked on.”

The outdoor activities, like visiting Lake Meredith, biking on the trails and visiting the disk golf course, are just a few of the many things to do in Borger.

“But we also have so much to see here. We actually have the lake that’s not far away, we have the downtown, which I think is beautiful. I know it still has some buildings that need to be redone, but I just love downtown. I walk it almost daily,” said Mayor Felker.

Mayor Felker says what makes Borger unique is the friendly people who love one another.

“I think that, of course, it’s the people. I mean they’re very friendly, they love one another, but mostly right now I feel like it is the combined workings of our city entities like the chamber, the downtown merchants, the Project Build Borger, and the city staff,” said Mayor Felker.

