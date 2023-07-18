Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Summer Celebration: Mayor Felker highlights attractions for Borger residents

Mayor Karen Felker has lived in Borger for 61 years and says to her, it is the perfect place to...
Mayor Karen Felker has lived in Borger for 61 years and says to her, it is the perfect place to live. (Source: KFDA)
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - Mayor Karen Felker has lived in Borger for 61 years and says to her, it is the perfect place to live.

Borger has large industry-based employers in agriculture, gas and oil. The workforce in the city is a melting pot, with seasonal workers filling the town year round.

“We definitely are an industry-based city, we have agriculture, gas and oil. So we have great jobs, great paying jobs honestly, and we just need people to live here,” said Mayor Karen Felker. “We are definitely working on that. We have an addition coming very soon, a new housing addition, it’s being worked on.”

The outdoor activities, like visiting Lake Meredith, biking on the trails and visiting the disk golf course, are just a few of the many things to do in Borger.

“But we also have so much to see here. We actually have the lake that’s not far away, we have the downtown, which I think is beautiful. I know it still has some buildings that need to be redone, but I just love downtown. I walk it almost daily,” said Mayor Felker.

Mayor Felker says what makes Borger unique is the friendly people who love one another.

“I think that, of course, it’s the people. I mean they’re very friendly, they love one another, but mostly right now I feel like it is the combined workings of our city entities like the chamber, the downtown merchants, the Project Build Borger, and the city staff,” said Mayor Felker.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Officials said two people are dead after a camper caught fire on Sunday in northwest Amarillo.
Officials: 2 people killed in camper fire on Sunday in Amarillo
Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Aniston Pate, Dalhart native now in Nashville
Summer Celebration: Dalhart singer making a name for herself in Nashville
The annual XIT Rodeo and Reunion brings around 20 to 30,000 people to Dalhart the first weekend...
Summer Celebration: XIT Rodeo and Reunion brings thousands to Dalhart

Latest News

Today, the tight knit community remembers that past proudly through historic artifacts, and...
Summer Celebration: Community shares hopes for Borger’s future
The City of Borger has a unique tourist attraction — an aluminum dome that was recently...
Summer Celebration: Borger’s aluminum dome becomes civic and convention center
One to Watch: Dalhart’s Kyler Read returning as QB1 for the Golden Wolves
One to Watch: Kyler Read
VIDEO: Summer Celebration Day 1 in Dalhart, Outro, News at Six