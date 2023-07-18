Summer Celebration: Community shares hopes for Borger’s future

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The history of Borger is far from boring. This is where chaos called home in the Wild West.

Today, the tight knit community remembers that past proudly through historic artifacts, and looks to the future with wide eyes and open minds.

“The only reason Borger is here is because of oil. It’s the only reason, I doubt seriously if there had been a town here,” said Clay Renick, director of the Hutchinson County Historical Museum.

Since the birth of Borger in 1926, the city has only grown, still reliant on the oil and agriculture industry. Borger’s economic driving factors are nothing short of historic, and so are its tourist attractions like the famous dome.

“It’s called a Kaiser aluminum dome, and we are actually the oldest remaining Kaiser aluminum dome in the country,” said Nicole Chavez, Main Street project coordinator.

To this day, the town is still filled with original artifacts.

“There’s so many historic places. I mean, right outside the dome you see that refinery out there, that was the first refinery. So that’s where Phillips actually started,” said Chavez.

Borger residents say they’re proud of their city and its history. The city wants to make sharing that a focus, with a plan to expand.

“The people want to make the town a city,” said Pete Loftis, city councilman and retired BHS coach.

When it comes to the future of Borger, the quality of life and a space to call home are a top priority.

“51% of our workforce does not live in Borger, and I’m so excited for us to — you know, we have purchased more land that we can build on, and I’m so excited for the housing market to get going here so we can keep people here,” said Mayor Karen Felker.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.