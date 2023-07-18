Summer Celebration: Borger’s aluminum dome becomes civic and convention center

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Borger has a unique tourist attraction — an aluminum dome that was recently remodeled to become a convention center.

The facility was built in 1957 and has been a staple of the community culture. It’s the oldest remaining dome of its kind.

“It’s called a Kaiser aluminum dome, and we are actually the oldest remaining Kaiser aluminum dome in the country,” said Nicole Chavez, Main Street project coordinator.

The Dome Civic and Convention Center opened in 2022.

The center brings people from across the region for meetings, special events and even concerts.

“I would say this is one of the biggest tourism attractions. It brings everybody from regional, we are centrally located in the region, so we’re a great meeting place for all the region’s resources, and it’s just a great gathering place for the community to celebrate those special moments in your life like weddings and birthday parties and even sometimes funerals,” said Chavez.

