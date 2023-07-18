SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Eric Mims, Rowdy Freeman and Kaitlyn Cornelius

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Eric Mims, Rowdy Freeman and Kaitlyn Cornelius on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Eric Mims, Palo Duro Football Head Coach:

Palo Duro Football Head Coach Eric Mims talks to us about the upcoming season, how they’re preparing, how summer workouts are going and more!

Rowdy Freeman, Caprock Football Head Coach:

Caprock Football Head Coach Rowdy Freeman talks to us about the upcoming season, what it’s like adjusting to the head coach position and more!

Kaitlyn Cornelius, West Plains Volleyball Head Coach:

West Plains Volleyball Head Coach Kaitlyn Cornelius talks to us about the upcoming season as volleyball begins in just two weeks and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.