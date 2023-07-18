Police arrest man after large drug bust at Amarillo home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have made a large drug bust following a search warrant on an area home.

On Monday, Amarillo Police Task Force Officers and Randall County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant to a home on Mimosa Lane near Hamlet Elementary School.

While serving the warrant, police say an adult man, adult woman and five children ages 5-13 were in the home and detained during the investigation.

During the search of the home, police say they found 3,420 grams of THC edibles and wax, 145 grams of powdered cocaine, 10 grams of ecstasy, 20 grams of prescription pills, 55 grams of high-grade marijuana, and a total of five firearms.

The woman was released pending lab results.

Julian Hernandez Medina was booked into the Potter County Detention Center on charges for manufacture and delivery of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, and endangering a child.

The case is still under investigation.

