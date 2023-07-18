Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Police arrest man after large drug bust at Amarillo home

Amarillo police have made a large drug bust following a search warrant on an area home.
Amarillo police have made a large drug bust following a search warrant on an area home.(Potter County Detention Center)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have made a large drug bust following a search warrant on an area home.

On Monday, Amarillo Police Task Force Officers and Randall County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant to a home on Mimosa Lane near Hamlet Elementary School.

While serving the warrant, police say an adult man, adult woman and five children ages 5-13 were in the home and detained during the investigation.

During the search of the home, police say they found 3,420 grams of THC edibles and wax, 145 grams of powdered cocaine, 10 grams of ecstasy, 20 grams of prescription pills, 55 grams of high-grade marijuana, and a total of five firearms.

The woman was released pending lab results.

Julian Hernandez Medina was booked into the Potter County Detention Center on charges for manufacture and delivery of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, and endangering a child.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Officials said two people are dead after a camper caught fire on Sunday in northwest Amarillo.
Officials: 2 people killed in camper fire on Sunday in Amarillo
Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Aniston Pate, Dalhart native now in Nashville
Summer Celebration: Dalhart singer making a name for herself in Nashville
Authorities said the Potter County Grand Jury decided a homeowner was justified after a person...
Officials: Potter County Grand Jury decides homeowner was justified after deadly break in

Latest News

Amarillo man sentenced 11 years in prison for setting off bomb in Paramount neighborhood
Amarillo man sentenced for setting off bomb in Paramount neighborhood
Today, the tight knit community remembers that past proudly through historic artifacts, and...
Summer Celebration: Community shares hopes for Borger’s future
Mayor Karen Felker has lived in Borger for 61 years and says to her, it is the perfect place to...
Summer Celebration: Mayor Felker highlights attractions for Borger residents
The City of Borger has a unique tourist attraction — an aluminum dome that was recently...
Summer Celebration: Borger’s aluminum dome becomes civic and convention center