One to Watch: Kyler Read

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’re approaching one of the most exciting times of the year for sports in the Texas Panhandle.

The Golden Wolves start two-a-days for football season exactly two weeks from today and junior Kyler Read will be back as the quarterback for Dalhart.

“I’m just so excited to play the game. I love football, I’ve loved football my whole life,” said Read.

Last season was Kyler Read’s first as the starting quarterback.

Taking on the role of signal caller perhaps surprisingly wasn’t the path father and head coach Joey Read envisioned for his youngest son.

“I coached his older brothers and they were all offensive lineman so I expected him to be a lineman too.” The elder Read said. “He’s had it in his mind since he was young that he was gonna be Peyton Manning and be a quarterback so, our offensive coordinator Coach Kitchens said that he was gonna be the quarterback...

“I didn’t know how it was gonna end up. Read continued. “He did some great things running and throwing so I expect him to do much better this year.”

Thrust into the starting role as a sophomore, Read rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and had 35 combined rushing and passing touchdowns but he’s chasing more as a junior.

“I just always wanna improve. obviously whenever you make a mistake in a game - because it’s gonna happen - just keep your head up. Short-term memory loss is what I always hear. Just move on to the next play, just learn and build off of what you just did,” said Read

As a team, the Golden Wolves were able to secure a playoff berth and claim a bi-district championship, but are setting expectations even higher this year.

“We plan to hopefully win a lot more games than we did last season and make it farther in the playoffs. Kind of just work together and stay strong as a team, don’t let anything pull us apart you know what I mean because obviously last year there’s a lot of things thrown at us to where, it can effect people in different ways but we all want to be there for each other and all want to just stay by each other’s side throughout the season,” stated Read.

With Joey Read on the sidelines and Kyler under center, the Golden Wolves will have two great leaders to rely on to help push them to another successful season.

