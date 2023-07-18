Officials: Potter County Grand Jury decides homeowner was justified after deadly break in

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities said the Potter County Grand Jury decided a homeowner was justified after a person was shot while breaking into a home last month.

Amarillo Police Department said on July 12, the case was presented to a grand jury and that their decision was no bill for the homeowner, stating the homicide was justified.

On June 22, police were called to a home about a person trying to breaking to a home in the area of North Adams Street and Northwest 17th Avenue.

They found out that a man had forced his way into the home and that the homeowner had shot and killed him.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.