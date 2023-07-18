Northwest Texas Behavioral Health opens Center for Mental Wellness

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health has opened its mental wellness center to meet community needs.

The Center for Mental Wellness is a specialized clinic offering group therapies for those struggles with anxiety, depression, grief, loss and trauma. The center officially opened July 11 at 121 Westgate Parkway, according to a press release.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) national statistics, one in five adults experience mental illness, 17% of youth experience a mental health disorder and one in 20 adults experience serious mental illness.

As the mental health needs of the community increase, NWTHS continues to identify and implement solutions for today’s health needs, according to a press release.

In a statement from the NWTHS leadership team, officials said, “We are proud to offer our community a safe space to share their mental health journey with professionals who can help provide strategies and tactics as they find their way forward.”

For more information, call 806-351-7150 or visit the Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.