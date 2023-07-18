AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This weeks New in Amarillo is sure to make some tails wag.

Ruff & Rags

Ruff & Rags is owned by two dog moms who want to get their pups fashionable and trendy bandanas but could never find the perfect fit.

The two have been supplying the area with their handmade bandanas for two months and are getting ready to launch the fall patterns.

The business offers a variety of sizes from extra small to 2X, and has male female and unisex patterns.

“It’s not things you see all the time or things that you can buy here in stores in Amarillo,” said Ashley Hildebrant, co-owner of Ruff & Rags. “All our bandanas are the scrunchy style back, so they’re really easy to slip on and off your pet.”

Whether your pooch is a fashionista or an adventurer, Ruff & Rags is the place to be.

New in Amarillo: Paw-fect places to take your pup now open around town (KFDA)

Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming

Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming will leave even humans drooling when you walk in the door with their bakery items.

The custom-made treats are what they say makes them different from a big box store.

One big hit is the bark-day table, which is sure to make your pup feel celebrated on their special day.

“We have three layered birthday cakes, we have cupcakes, we have made at-home ice cream, we have ‘make your own cake with batter,’” said Ravi Patel, owner of Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming. “Your pup is a family member, so why not celebrate them?”

Woof Gang also has a luxury spa menu, including full grooms, blueberry pie facials, and more.

The Florida-based company has 200 locations in the US.

PAW-FECT PLACES TO TAKE YOUR PUP NOW OPEN AROUND TOWN (KFDA)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.