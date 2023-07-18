McDonald Lake at John Stiff Memorial Park closed again due to recent rainfall

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After seeing over an inch of rain this past weekend, McDonald Lake at John Stiff Memorial Park is closed off to the public once again.

On July 14th, the city was finally able to open the gates of Coulter Street to John Stiff Memorial Park but had to re-close them less than 48 hours later because of flooding.

NewsChannel 10′s meteorologist, Tanner Brammer says, even though the Texas Panhandle is seeing high temperatures, we are drought-free, with saturated soil causing Amarillo to be easily impacted by rainfall.

“When you’re talking about kind of grassy areas, more soil-rich areas, you know, they don’t have just as much room to handle a lot of rain at one time because this was a very heavy rain that fell for maybe about an hour or so,” says Brammer.

While the lake is closed off, pumping has been effective enough for water levels to recede, revealing damage like erosion on one side of the lake.

“Aside from that, we’re in pretty good condition. Our staff did have to go out and pressure wash the benches, the trash cans, the restroom. There are some electrical issues that were working to get replaced, the transformer was completely submerged, so we’ll have to replace that,” says Michael Kashuba, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Amarillo.

Kashuba says that despite the park being submerged for weeks, damage to the park has been minimal.

“You just never know. I mean, when you’ve got vegetation that’s been underwater, you’re not sure if it’s going to recover. In this case, it looked like a lot of the native grasses are starting to bounce back. That was one of our big concerns was potentially having to re-landscape a lot of that area around the lake,” says Kashuba

Currently, there is a low spot on the park road off of Coulter Street that’s holding water but, it’s estimated to reopen tomorrow as soon as it is safe for visitors.

“When everything has been underwater, you’ve got different sediments and debris that’s gathered so staff has been out pressure washing, getting things cleaned up, obviously with the recent rains we’ve had to close it temporarily, but once those water levels get back down to where they need to be we will reopen the facility,” said Kashuba.

