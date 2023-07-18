Living Under a Blow Dryer

Stout southwesterly winds are set to push in today, bringing near record heat to the region. Amarillo’s record high for Tuesday is 105° (1925, ‘78), our forecast high for today is 104°. Skies will be partly sunny, with a few clouds pushing by, but no rain chances, at least for today. Heat will reach dangerous thresholds for much of the region, so make sure to stay hydrated and take lots of breaks from the heat. Looking ahead, scattered thunderstorms could push in as soon as Wednesday afternoon, leading to cooler temperatures to cap off the work week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.