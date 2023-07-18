‘It was a neat thing to see’: Starlight Ranch raises funds for Perryton Disaster Relief Fund

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The community throughout the Texas Panhandle has raised more than $180,000 for the Perryton Disaster Relief Fund.

Starlight Ranch partnered with Interstate Bank to raise money for the Disaster Relief Fund with the Pickin’ for Perryton music festival. The two day event full of music, food and vendors brought in more than 600 people.

Around 60 people volunteered to help with the event and 40 teams signed up for the cornhole tournament.

“It was a really really fun weekend. Lots of hard work. We had 24 different bands show up for free and perform for us. We had great merchants out there, we had great food trucks, and one heck of a great cornhole tournament,” said Bobby Lee, co-owner of Starlight Ranch and The Big Texan.

Money raised from the event went directly to the Perryton Disaster Relief Fund.

“The fund that was set up in Perryton is under the United Way agency. It doesn’t have anything to do with the United Way National Organization. 100% of the monies that are donated or raised, are to go to those victims of the tornado,” said Danny Skarda, chairman of the board and CEO of Interstate Bank.

To receive money, people that were affected by the tornado could fill out an application. A committee of Perryton leaders screens applicants and distributes money as needed.

“There needs to be some type of explanation or proof that they were affected by that tornado and that committee makes the decision who receives those monies and how much,” said Skarda.

The deadline for the application was last Friday, but there’s a possibility of it re-opening if donations keep coming.

Starlight Ranch was overwhelmed at the amount of support the community showed at the event.

“Well it’s a big thanks back to the media for supporting us and promoting the event the way that they did, the sponsors that helped sponsor the event and make everything possibly, the musicians that gave their time freely to the event to make it a special time and of course all the volunteers that we had working that day. It was a neat thing to see come together,” said Lee.

