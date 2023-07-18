Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘It was a neat thing to see’: Starlight Ranch raises funds for Perryton Disaster Relief Fund

The community throughout the Texas Panhandle has raised more than $180,000 for the Perryton Disaster Relief Fund.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The community throughout the Texas Panhandle has raised more than $180,000 for the Perryton Disaster Relief Fund.

Starlight Ranch partnered with Interstate Bank to raise money for the Disaster Relief Fund with the Pickin’ for Perryton music festival. The two day event full of music, food and vendors brought in more than 600 people.

Around 60 people volunteered to help with the event and 40 teams signed up for the cornhole tournament.

“It was a really really fun weekend. Lots of hard work. We had 24 different bands show up for free and perform for us. We had great merchants out there, we had great food trucks, and one heck of a great cornhole tournament,” said Bobby Lee, co-owner of Starlight Ranch and The Big Texan.

Money raised from the event went directly to the Perryton Disaster Relief Fund.

“The fund that was set up in Perryton is under the United Way agency. It doesn’t have anything to do with the United Way National Organization. 100% of the monies that are donated or raised, are to go to those victims of the tornado,” said Danny Skarda, chairman of the board and CEO of Interstate Bank.

To receive money, people that were affected by the tornado could fill out an application. A committee of Perryton leaders screens applicants and distributes money as needed.

“There needs to be some type of explanation or proof that they were affected by that tornado and that committee makes the decision who receives those monies and how much,” said Skarda.

The deadline for the application was last Friday, but there’s a possibility of it re-opening if donations keep coming.

Starlight Ranch was overwhelmed at the amount of support the community showed at the event.

“Well it’s a big thanks back to the media for supporting us and promoting the event the way that they did, the sponsors that helped sponsor the event and make everything possibly, the musicians that gave their time freely to the event to make it a special time and of course all the volunteers that we had working that day. It was a neat thing to see come together,” said Lee.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Officials said two people are dead after a camper caught fire on Sunday in northwest Amarillo.
Officials: 2 people killed in camper fire on Sunday in Amarillo
Amarillo police have made a large drug bust following a search warrant on an area home.
Police arrest man after large drug bust at Amarillo home
Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Authorities said the Potter County Grand Jury decided a homeowner was justified after a person...
Officials: Potter County Grand Jury decides homeowner was justified after deadly break in

Latest News

Xcel Energy has filed an update with the Public Utility Commission of Texas on advanced meter...
Xcel Energy files update on Amarillo area advanced meter installments progress
New in Amarillo: Paw-fect places to take your pup now open around town
New in Amarillo: Paw-fect places to take your pup now open around town
Amarillo man sentenced 11 years in prison for setting off bomb in Paramount neighborhood
Amarillo man sentenced for setting off bomb in Paramount neighborhood
Tickets on sale Friday for K-Love’s Celebrate Christmas tour coming to Amarillo
Tickets on sale Friday for K-Love’s Celebrate Christmas tour coming to Amarillo