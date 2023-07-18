Who's Hiring?
Summer Celebration: Hutchinson County Historical Museum celebrates Borger’s history

By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - When the community of Borger is asked what makes the city Borger, the answer is the same every time, the people and it’s history.

The Hutchinson County Historical Museum encompasses Borger and how it came to be.

The start of Borger reminds some people of the chaotic wild wild west film and Clay Renick, the director of the museum, says it is something to be celebrated.

“Let me tell you about cowboys and indians and oil strikes, and ranchers, and people that work hard. thats what this is about. i think it’s remarkable it was a feild, it was a plain, a vast open plain one day, and it was a town of 30 to 35 thousand the next,” said Renick.

The 97 year history of Borger has been described as colorful.

As the city continues to grow, the Hutchinson County Historical Museum will stay on the map as a main attraction, point of tourism, and a vault of amazing stories.

