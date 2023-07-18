Hot Hot Hot

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Heat Advisory will be in effect for most of the Panhandle on Tuesday with highs above 100°. Expect windy conditions midday with southwest gusts over 30 mph at times. Triple digits are forecast across the area again on Wednesday before highs back down into the mid-80s at the end of the week. Starting Wednesday night there will be a small chance of mainly late day showers and thunderstorms through Saturday.

