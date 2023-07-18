Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Hot Hot Hot

By Kevin Selle
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Heat Advisory will be in effect for most of the Panhandle on Tuesday with highs above 100°. Expect windy conditions midday with southwest gusts over 30 mph at times. Triple digits are forecast across the area again on Wednesday before highs back down into the mid-80s at the end of the week. Starting Wednesday night there will be a small chance of mainly late day showers and thunderstorms through Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said two people are dead after a camper caught fire on Sunday in northwest Amarillo.
Officials: 2 people killed in camper fire on Sunday in Amarillo
The Amarillo Police department has identified the suspect from last week’s deadly shooting at a...
Amarillo Police: 1 arrested after last week’s private party shooting, leaving 2 dead
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
City of Amarillo to reopen park restrooms for first time since COVID-19
City of Amarillo to reopen park restrooms for first time since COVID-19

Latest News

Hot Hot Hot
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
A Hot Start to the Week
Mid-Monday Outlook with Tanner
Shelden's Hot Monday Outlook 7/17