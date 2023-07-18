Hot, Hot, and Hot

Who's Hiring?
By Dave Oliver
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Summer heat is intensifying today as a strong dome of high pressure takes over. Highs will be in the 100-108 range across the area and a Heat Advisory is in effect. The heat should peak today, but triple digits are likely again tomorrow with Amarillo scheduled for 102. Beginning tomorrow night, however, a few scattered storms will be possible. Temps should drop into the 90s by Thursday with chances for a few scattered evening storms. Friday temps should be down even further with highs in the 80s.

