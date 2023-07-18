Who's Hiring?
Canyon Fire Department to conduct controlled burn on Canyon ISD grounds Wednesday

The Canyon Fire Department will be conducting a controlled burn on Canyon ISD grounds...
The Canyon Fire Department will be conducting a controlled burn on Canyon ISD grounds Wednesday. (Credit: Canyon Fire Department)(Canyon Fire Department - Facebook)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Fire Department will be conducting a controlled burn on Canyon ISD grounds Wednesday.

The Canyon Fire Department will oversee the burn, which will take place south of Canyon ISD’s Happy State Bank Stadium.

The purpose of the burn is to clear the brush in the area.

Residents may notice smoke during the burn. Officials say please be assured the operation is carefully monitored and poses no risk to the stadium or nearby areas.

