Amarillo man sentenced for setting off bomb in Paramount neighborhood

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. Department of Justice has sentenced an Amarillo man to 11 years in prison for setting off a bomb in the Paramount neighborhood and planning to blow up Tascosa High School.

According to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, 34-year-old Erfan Salmanzadeh was sentenced today after pleading guilty in December 2022 to use and attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction.

On July 26, 2021, Salmanzadeh admitted to setting off a bomb in his backyard, claiming he wanted to see how much damage it would cause.

After law enforcement arrived to investigate, he later admitted to flushing a TATP powder down the toilet, concealing a suicide vest and a nail bomb in a dumpster in his alley.

Law enforcement found electronic devices with a video recorded on July 22, 2021 with Salmanzadeh threatening to blow up Tascosa High School.

“This defendant stashed a highly volatile substance inside his home, putting his whole neighborhood at risk. Moreover, he apparently contemplated using it to inflict violence on a local school,” said U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton. “The Justice Department is always alert for this type of threat. We urge the community to partner with us by reporting suspicious behavior to law enforcement so that we can swiftly address any potential danger.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Dallas Field Office and the Amarillo Police Department conducted the investigation with the help of the North Texas Joint Terrorism Taskforce, Homeland Security Investigations, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Randall County Sheriff’s Office and the Amarillo Fire Department.

