TxDOT warns drivers of road closures in Amarillo

Officials are warning drivers of some road closures this week in Amarillo. (Source: MGN)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials are warning drivers of some road closures this week in Amarillo.

This week, the right lane of U.S. 87 southbound will be closed from Annatto Creek to Farm-to-Market Road 1719, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The lane should reopen Wednesday morning.

Also, the right and center northbound lanes of Interstate 27 from Southwest 45th Avenue to Southwest 26th Avenue will be closed Tuesday through Thursday for patching.

Officials said 26th northbound on the ramp of I-27 will be closed on Wednesday for patching.

Drivers are asked to travel with caution and to slow down through the work areas.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

