Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Surgeons reattach 12-year-old boy’s head after accident in ‘rare’ operation

Doctors in Israel performed a "rare and complex" operation to reattach a boy's head to his neck.
Doctors in Israel performed a "rare and complex" operation to reattach a boy's head to his neck.(MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Surgeons at a hospital in Israel performed a life-saving procedure on a 12-year-old boy in which they reattached his head to his neck after he suffered an internal decapitation in an accident.

The Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem made a post on Instagram along with a picture showing 12-year-old Suleiman Hassan and doctors Ohad Einav and Ziv Asa on July 9.

The medical center said the operation to reattach Suleiman’s head after he was hit by a car while riding his bike was “extremely rare and complex.”

After the accident, Suleiman was airlifted to the medical center’s trauma unit, where doctors determined the ligaments holding the posterior base of his skull were severed from the top vertebrae of his spine. The condition is commonly known as internal or orthopedic decapitation.

The medical center said this type of injury is rare in adults and even more so in children.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said two people are dead after a camper caught fire on Sunday in northwest Amarillo.
Officials: 2 people killed in camper fire on Sunday in Amarillo
The Amarillo Police department has identified the suspect from last week’s deadly shooting at a...
Amarillo Police: 1 arrested after last week’s private party shooting, leaving 2 dead
City of Amarillo to reopen park restrooms for first time since COVID-19
City of Amarillo to reopen park restrooms for first time since COVID-19
Guymon Police Department respond to early morning drive by shooting
Guymon Police Department responds to early morning drive by shooting
Patti Stapp passed away Wednesday night.
Amarillo Makeup Artist Patti Stapp dies Wednesday night from cancer

Latest News

No ground has been broken, but Buffalo Highlands could be a major boost to the east end of town...
Buffalo Highlands community development providing growth for Highland Park
Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Officials said two people are dead after a camper caught fire on Sunday in northwest Amarillo.
Officials: 2 people killed in camper fire on Sunday in Amarillo
Actor Jac Cheairs and his son Wyatt, 11, take part in a rally by striking writers and actors...
Hollywood plunges into all-out war on the heels of a pandemic and a streaming revolution
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding and a partially fallen tree...
Children lost in flooding as US endures extreme weather, from smoke up north to heat in the West