Summer Celebration: XIT Rodeo and Reunion brings thousands to Dalhart

The annual XIT Rodeo and Reunion brings around 20 to 30,000 people to Dalhart the first weekend...
The annual XIT Rodeo and Reunion brings around 20 to 30,000 people to Dalhart the first weekend in August.(XIT Rodeo & Reunion Facebook)
By Kaitlin Johnson and Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The annual XIT Rodeo and Reunion brings around 20 to 30,000 people to Dalhart the first weekend in August.

The XIT Rodeo and Reunion has been part of the Dalhart community since the 1930′s and has become a big contributor to the city’s history and economy.

“XIT Rodeo and Reunion has been part of the community for, this is the 87th running of it. The very first one took place in 1936 in Fort Worth. That’s when they decided to move it back to Dalhart, which was part of the ranch, the main town around the ranch, and it’s been happening here ever since,” James Peoples, President of XIT Rodeo.

The three day event features free barbecue, rodeos, dances and a rodeo queen contest.

“So the rodeo queen is, you basically represent XIT with whatever function you go to, like I participate in parades all around Dalhart, Clayton, Stratford, Canyon, everywhere. It’s just representing XIT and getting their name out there,” said Morgan Clift, XIT Rodeo Queen.

The XIT Rodeo and Reunion not only brings people from around the Texas Panhandle, but people from all around the country.

“And a lot of us grew up going to these things every year, and it’s kind of a get together. A lot of our families that have moved on to other town, you know it’s a good time, they all come back and get together and they meet a lot of their alumni,” said Nick Salas, First Year Director of XIT Rodeo.

This year’s event will take place August 3, 4 and 5.

To view the full schedule of events, click here.

