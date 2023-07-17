Summer Celebration: Hilmar Cheese contributes to Dalhart economy, community development

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Hilmar Cheese is a family-owned company that started in 1984 and moved to Dalhart in 2007.

In the 16 years since the company has been in the Dalhart community, it has become a big economic driver for the city.

Hilmar represents more than 5% of the total tax revenue for the county and employs more than 250 families in Dalhart.

The company collaborates with other local businesses to better the community, including sponsoring a new amphitheater that will be built this year.

“We are breaking ground on an amphitheater that will be built this year. We don’t have nothing similar to that here close by, right, so it’s important for the arts and all the different purposes that we are going to be able to use that amphitheater for. It is a direct collaboration with the city and many other members o the community here,” said Luis Mar Silva, senior director of regional operations, Hilmar Cheese.

Mar Silva says the amphitheater is just one of the ways the company contributes to the Dalhart community.

“That’s a direct donation from Hilmar Cheese, and also a couple of other local businesses, which is what I was saying earlier. You know, the town here comes together very nicely, everywhere. I mean COVID was a prime example for that, but then after that it has been great to see the same dynamics play out,” said Mar Silva.

Due to the large focus on agriculture in the area, several businesses rely on Hilmar staying open.

“Dalhart is a great town. Everybody works very well together to keep the economy going. There’s a lot of very large agricultural businesses that depend upon the town and people who live here for sure,” said Mar Silva.

