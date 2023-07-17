Summer Celebration: Downtown Dalhart revitalization brings growth to the city

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Bringing back downtown is a top priority for the City of Dalhart.

“A lot of small towns, downtown died because everybody wants to move away from downtown and go bigger somewhere else, so we’re trying to pull them back,” said Joe Livingston, director of Dalhart Economic Development Corporation.

The goal is to restore downtown to what it once was.

“A big part of that for us is historic preservation,” said Bryce Jones, community development director with the City of Dalhart. “Most of downtown was built between 1901 and 1935, and so we want to focus on development within the historic context of the buildings and the district.”

Jones says a revitalized downtown acts as a tourism driver for small towns.

“And just the pride of the community to see a beautiful downtown, the brick streets is something that our downtown is really proud of. We’ve had those brick streets since 1934, and while a lot of cities have gotten away from that and done pavement because it’s easier to maintain, we really like the aesthetic and sense of pride that brings residents,” said Jones.

Along with bringing back downtown, another goal is bringing in more businesses and residents.

“Dalhart is actually growing really well,” said Kristy Detwiler, president of the Dalhart Area Chamber of Commerce. “We have a lot of new businesses coming in and new people always coming in. We’re looking at getting some new housing for those employees coming in.”

As for funding this downtown revitalization, the Dalhart Economic Development Corporation has done a lot of work locating grants.

The city has also stepped up, all in an effort to keep the burden off of the tax payer.

“We have lots of things going on in Dalhart. New park equipment, Hilmar gracefully donated $250,000 for a new amphitheater we’re fixing to break ground on, and a splash pad that we just go finished up. So it will be opening up soon. A lot of improvements for a city pool for kids to have something to do as well,” said Justin Moore, Mayor of Dalhart.

