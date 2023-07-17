Who's Hiring?
Summer Celebration: Dalhart singer making a name for herself in Nashville

Aniston Pate, Dalhart native now in Nashville
Aniston Pate, Dalhart native now in Nashville(Anniston Pate)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - One Dalhart native is now making a name for herself in Nashville.

Aniston Pate was born and raised in Dalhart, but she moved to Nashville in 2021 to attend Belmont University and pursue music.

She says the size of her university is the same size of the entire city of Dalhart.

Pate started her music career in school singing the National Anthem and really got her start in Dalhart’s Got Talent.

She says she always tells her friends in Nashville how blessed she is to be from Dalhart, having a solid foundation to support her career.

“Whenever I came out with my debut EP last fall, it was immediately getting really good traction because people from Dalhart caring about me and what I’m doing,” said Pate.

Pate will be back in Dalhart to perform this weekend.

The City of Dalhart and the Chamber of Commerce will host Downtown Summer Jam.

Pate is one of the performers, alongside Ty Blackburn.

The event will take place at 200 Denrock Avenue this Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and is free to the public.

