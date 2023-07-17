SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Nik Brown, Dan Sherwood and Kendall Cogburn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Nik Brown, Dan Sherwood and Kendall Cogburn on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Nik Brown, New Hereford Boys’ Basketball Head Coach:

New Hereford Boys’ Basketball Head Coach Nik Brown talks to us about taking on the role of Head Coach for his first time, what it means to him, expectations for his first season as head coach and more!

Dan Sherwood, Randall Football Head Coach:

Randall Football Head Coach Dan Sherwood talks to us about the upcoming season with Randall as new Head Coach, transitioning from Caprock to Randall, what it means to him and more!

Kendall Cogburn, West Plains Boys’ Basketball Head Coach:

West Plains Boys’ Basketball Head Coach, Kendall Cogburn tells us about their 3 v 3 games their hosting staring tonight, expectations going into the season and more!

