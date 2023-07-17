Sherman road rage crash allegedly sparked by love triangle

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -An update on the road rage crash in Sherman Friday which sent one man to the hospital and another to jail.

Sherman Police said before the crash, the two men were involved in an altercation at a different location.

We now know this incident stems from a love triangle between 33-year-old Cody Kuntz and the wife of 26-year-old Daniel Blakley who struck Cody with his vehicle.

News 12 spoke with the wife Amanda Blakley and girlfriend Kacie Gunter Amuda, both women say they’re in a relationship with Cody.

“It’s a big mess and I understand it’s like crazy, it’s drama,” Kacie said.

Blakley and his wife have been together for almost four years.

Amanda said they have been separated for the past two months and she recently began a relationship with Cody. Kacie also said she’s in a relationship with Cody.

“We’ve been off and one for 8 years,” Kacie said, “we break up for a short period, few days tops and he always comes home.”

Friday, before the crash Sherman Police said the two men had an argument.

Both women say it happened in the Sherman Lowe’s Home Improvement parking lot.

“Daniel got out of the car, was in his face, telling him to hit him, everything else, Cody was just standing there,” Amanda said.

Amanda says her soon-to-be ex-husband got back in his vehicle and Cody took off.

Daniel proceeded to follow Cody almost a mile down the road.

“No one knew Daniel had it in him to be that angry or do something that stupid,” Amanda said.

In a statement by Sherman police, they believe Daniel’s vehicle struck Cody’s motorcycle, hitting the back of the Auto Zone near Loy Lake and Taylor, leaving Cody pinned under the vehicle.

“I do not know what snapped in him,” Amanda said.

Cody was flown to Medical City Plano in critical condition.

Kacie said he has undergone two surgeries, suffered serious internal injuries, and is in a medically induced coma.

“Even though right now he’s looking good and looks like he’s going to pull through, I mean, this man is still on a ventilator, and anything could happen at this point,” Kacie said.

Daniel was arrested Saturday and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

He’s being held in the Grayson County Jail on a million-dollar bond.

