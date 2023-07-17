Who's Hiring?
Police: 1 killed, 1 in custody after deadly shooting in Liberal, Kan.

Police said one person was killed after a deadly shooting over the weekend in Liberal, Kan.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LIBERAL, Kan. (KFDA) - Police said one person was killed after a deadly shooting over the weekend in Liberal, Kan.

Liberal Police Department said Sunday about 2:10 a.m., officers were called about gunshots at Capital Sports Bar, located at 737 S. Kansas Ave.

Police found two gunshot victims and a suspect. The suspect was taken into custody and police recovered the firearm.

The two victims were taken to a hospital. One of the victims was later pronounced dead due to his injuries.

Those involved have not been identified.

Police are investigating the homicide.

If anyone has information, call Liberal police at (620) 626-0150.

