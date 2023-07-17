Officials: 2 people killed in camper fire on Sunday in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said two people are dead after a camper caught fire on Sunday in northwest Amarillo.

Yesterday, Amarillo Fire Department was called about an outside fire that was threatening a nearby structure. A full 1st alarm response was sent to the fire located at 2404 N.W. 1st.

When crews arrived, they saw a camper fully involved on fire behind the residence. The fire was brought under control in about five minutes, officials said.

After the fire, firefighters forced entry into the camper and found two dead people inside. Officials said they died due to injuries sustained from the fire.

The estimated property and content loss from the fire is about $1,200.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal ruled the fire as undetermined at this time.

