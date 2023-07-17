NewsChannel 10 brings back Summer Celebration for 70th anniversary

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hey Texas Panhandle, we’re on the road again! July 17-20. It’s the NewsChannel 70th Anniversary Summer Celebration Tour.

Join NewsChannel 10 in Dalhart, Borger, Pampa, and Hereford. We thought it was time to come see some folks out in the area. It’s our chance to highlight four towns and the great things happening around the Panhandle.

We will be LIVE on the 5p News and then do an entire Summer Celebration Newscast from 6:30- 7pm each night all about your town.

From Dalhart on Monday July 17th (Downtown Courthouse (Denrock and 5th Street)

From Borger on Tuesday July 18th (Main ST. and 6th)

From Pampa on Wednesday July 19th (Von Brunow Park – Post Office area)

From Hereford on Thursday July 20th (Deaf Smith Co Courthouse- 235 E 3rd St.)

Each City has prepared special events around the newscasts and assisted NewsChannel 10/ Telemundo to connect us to the best stories in the area. Our goal is to tell positive stories and show the rest of the panhandle how much is going on in each town around the area.

Join NewsChannel 10 for News, Weather, Sports LIVE from 6:30p-7p in your town.

We would love to see you there.

Watch the coverage on KFDA- NewsChannel 10 on TV, Streaming or online here. Watch additional coverage on Telemundo with stories from each town in the 10p news the same night.

