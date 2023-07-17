Man robs 3 Houston area banks dressed as woman

Who's Hiring?
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
From TMX

HOUSTON, Texas - The FBI is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect dubbed the “Sticky Note Bandit” after a string of bank robberies in the area of Houston, Texas.

According to FBI Houston’s Violent Crime Task Force, the so-called Sticky Note Bandit is wanted in connection with three bank robberies, the first of which took place at the Hancock Whitney Bank at 2979 North Loop West at around 1:30 p.m. on July 5.

Investigators say the male suspect entered the bank dressed as a woman, and passed a threatening sticky note to the teller, demanding cash. No one was physically injured in the robbery, and the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The second robbery took place at the Wells Fargo Bank at 13106 Woodforest Boulevard at around 12:09 p.m. on July 11. The suspect again dressed as a woman and passed a sticky note to the teller. Instead of complying, the teller “locked themselves in the back room for safety,” investigators said. The suspect waited for a time, then fled without any money.

The third robbery took place at the Wells Fargo Bank at 6255 Bissonnet Street at around 3:30 p.m. on July 13. Following the same pattern, the suspect dressed as a woman and passed a teller a sticky note demanding cash. No one was physically hurt and the suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a thin to medium build. During the last two robberies he wore a black wig, black sunglasses, blue medical mask, a green women’s sweater, black women’s ballet flats, and carried a black purse.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward or submit an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

