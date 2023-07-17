Lone Star Santas hosting toy drive for Perryton, Matador families

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Lone Star Santas is sponsoring a “Convoy of Toys” donation event to give children in Perryton and Matador new toys.

The nonprofit is hosting the event to bring toys, stuffed animals, books, new and refurbished bikes and other items for children following recent floods and tornadoes in the Texas Panhandle.

Lone Star Santas is the largest statewide nonprofit Santa organization in the world, according to a press release. The organization of men and women live in or work in and around Texas and portray Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, elves and helpers. Additionally, the organization also helps with disaster relief.

Convoy of Toys is a program sponsored through the nonprofit to bring a sense of love, hope and joy back to children affected by natural disasters.

Organizers say they gave away 40 bikes at a small Convoy of Toys event in Hereford.

Monetary donations or toys can be donated to a Santa you know. Donations can be made by calling 806-570-1436 or through a QR code on the Lone Star Santas posters.

For more information on how to donate or about the organization, visit the Lone Star Santas website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.