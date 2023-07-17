Who's Hiring?
A Hot Start to the Week

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Monday! Today will be the start of a good bit of a heat wave settling into the area, with temperatures reaching the low 100′s. Lots of sunshine and a dry southwesterly wind will accompany these hot temperatures not only for today, but tomorrow and Wednesday as well. A heat advisory has been issued for the majority of the area for tomorrow, where temperatures of 103-107 will be possible in several areas, including Amarillo. Luckily, we will get a break from the heat late in the week with storm chances returning to the area as well.

