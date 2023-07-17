High High Heat

Who's Hiring?
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Clear and sunny skies today will lead to very hot conditions, setting the tone for at least the first half of this week. For today, expect highs around 101°, with heat advisories in effect for Quay county in New Mexico, alongside Palo Duro Canyon, where temps could top 105°. Tuesday looks to be our peak, however, with highs expected area-wide to be 103°+ with widespread heat advisories and concerns for excessive heat warnings. High heat sticks around through at least Wednesday. By Thursday, rain chances return to the outlook and temperatures cool.

