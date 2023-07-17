Who's Hiring?
Heating Up to Kick Off the Work Week

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll stay quiet going into tonight, before we look to heat up going into the beginning part of this week. Triple digits will be possible Monday through Wednesday, with potentially record-breaking highs on Tuesday. Lots of sunshine and breezy southwest winds will accompany these hot temperatures as well. The heat finally retreats going into the end of the week, where slight storm chances will return to the region, with temperatures dropping closer to average.

