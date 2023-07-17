COA’s Environmental Health Department’s online services unavailable amidst software issues

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo’s Environmental Health Department is experiencing software issues, impacting online services.

According to the COA, the Environmental Health Department has been unable to process payments online.

The public currently cannot view online inspection results.

“The city is working with the third-party software provider to address and resolve these issues as soon as possible,” said COA Director of Environmental Health Anthony Spanel. “There is no estimated timeline as to when these capabilities will be back online, but every step is being taken to resolve the issues.”

Those who need help or want additional information can call the COA Environmental Health Department at (806) 378-9472.

