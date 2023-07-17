Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

COA’s Environmental Health Department’s online services unavailable amidst software issues

COA’s Environmental Health Department’s online services unavailable amidst software issues
COA’s Environmental Health Department’s online services unavailable amidst software issues
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo’s Environmental Health Department is experiencing software issues, impacting online services.

According to the COA, the Environmental Health Department has been unable to process payments online.

The public currently cannot view online inspection results.

“The city is working with the third-party software provider to address and resolve these issues as soon as possible,” said COA Director of Environmental Health Anthony Spanel. “There is no estimated timeline as to when these capabilities will be back online, but every step is being taken to resolve the issues.”

Those who need help or want additional information can call the COA Environmental Health Department at (806) 378-9472.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said two people are dead after a camper caught fire on Sunday in northwest Amarillo.
Officials: 2 people killed in camper fire on Sunday in Amarillo
The Amarillo Police department has identified the suspect from last week’s deadly shooting at a...
Amarillo Police: 1 arrested after last week’s private party shooting, leaving 2 dead
City of Amarillo to reopen park restrooms for first time since COVID-19
City of Amarillo to reopen park restrooms for first time since COVID-19
Guymon Police Department respond to early morning drive by shooting
Guymon Police Department responds to early morning drive by shooting
Patti Stapp passed away Wednesday night.
Amarillo Makeup Artist Patti Stapp dies Wednesday night from cancer

Latest News

Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Officials said two people are dead after a camper caught fire on Sunday in northwest Amarillo.
Officials: 2 people killed in camper fire on Sunday in Amarillo
Lone Star Santas is sponsoring a “Convoy of Toys” donation event to give children in Perryton...
Lone Star Santas hosting toy drive for Perryton, Matador families
Officials are warning drivers of some road closures this week in Amarillo. (Source: MGN)
TxDOT warns drivers of road closures in Amarillo