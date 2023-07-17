Buffalo Highlands community development providing growth for Highland Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - No ground has been broken, but Buffalo Highlands could be a major boost to the East end of town and to the Highland Park School District.

Highland Park Independent School District was looking to increase enrollment numbers.

“Highland Park reached out with their need to expand and with their goals and their ideas. We were able to work together over and 18 month span to find a site that would fit what they were looking to do with no only the school components but the residential components that they desire as well,” said Justin Kite, retail specialist for Coldwell Banker Commercial.

The new development is almost 600 acres and is north of the Amazon warehouse on Loop 335. Plans are for it it include residential living, commercial buildings and school properties.

“There’s a great deal of work that goes into the project, so this will be a project you will continue to see grow the next 10 to 15 years. Hopefully spring or summer next year, you’ll start to see dirt start to move. We’re shooting for a 2025 school year for Highland Park Independent School District,” said Kite.

The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation announced over 3,000 new jobs and more than $2 billion in capital investment.

The project will take time, but growth is anticipated.

“The great thing is, the majority of that growth will be anywhere from three and a half to seven years from now. So there’s time to be proactive and get their building growth done before all those jobs come online,” said Kevin Carter, president and CEO of AEDC.

Highland Park ISD is excited to see what the project will do for educational growth.

“It’s a great project. We are excited about it for them. Hats off to their community for voting in a bond to do the project,” said Carter.

