Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department partnered up with other law enforcement agencies to address the rise in violent crime linked to gang activities.

During this past week, APD’s Gang Intelligence Unit (GUI), the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division (CID), teamed up to ensure the safety and security of the Amarillo community.

With their combined expertise, resources and intelligence a coordinated response was launched against gang-related violence, which led to more effective methods to disrupt gang activities.

Within the past week, APD GIU and Texas DPS CID were able to achieve the following:

Total Search Warrants: 4

Total Arrests: 12

Stolen Property Recovered: $65,000.00

Stolen Vehicles Recovered: 1

Stolen Weapons Recovered: 2

Total Handguns Seized: 9

Total Traffic Stops: 19

Total Marijuana Seized: 336.8 g

Total Cocaine Seized: 0.3 g

Total Felony Arrest Warrants: 6

Total Misdemeanor Arrest Warrants: 3

This partnership displayed the effectiveness of collaborative efforts and these law enforcement agencies will be determining how to safeguard Amarillo from recent gang-related violence, and restoring peace and security to the streets.

