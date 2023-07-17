Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence

Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence(Source: Amarillo Police Department)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department partnered up with other law enforcement agencies to address the rise in violent crime linked to gang activities.

During this past week, APD’s Gang Intelligence Unit (GUI), the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division (CID), teamed up to ensure the safety and security of the Amarillo community.

With their combined expertise, resources and intelligence a coordinated response was launched against gang-related violence, which led to more effective methods to disrupt gang activities.

Within the past week, APD GIU and Texas DPS CID were able to achieve the following:

  • Total Search Warrants: 4
  • Total Arrests: 12
  • Stolen Property Recovered: $65,000.00
  • Stolen Vehicles Recovered: 1
  • Stolen Weapons Recovered: 2
  • Total Handguns Seized: 9
  • Total Traffic Stops: 19
  • Total Marijuana Seized: 336.8 g
  • Total Cocaine Seized: 0.3 g
  • Total Felony Arrest Warrants: 6
  • Total Misdemeanor Arrest Warrants: 3

This partnership displayed the effectiveness of collaborative efforts and these law enforcement agencies will be determining how to safeguard Amarillo from recent gang-related violence, and restoring peace and security to the streets.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said two people are dead after a camper caught fire on Sunday in northwest Amarillo.
Officials: 2 people killed in camper fire on Sunday in Amarillo
The Amarillo Police department has identified the suspect from last week’s deadly shooting at a...
Amarillo Police: 1 arrested after last week’s private party shooting, leaving 2 dead
City of Amarillo to reopen park restrooms for first time since COVID-19
City of Amarillo to reopen park restrooms for first time since COVID-19
Guymon Police Department respond to early morning drive by shooting
Guymon Police Department responds to early morning drive by shooting
Patti Stapp passed away Wednesday night.
Amarillo Makeup Artist Patti Stapp dies Wednesday night from cancer

Latest News

COA’s Environmental Health Department’s online services unavailable amidst software issues
COA’s Environmental Health Department’s online services unavailable amidst software issues
Officials said two people are dead after a camper caught fire on Sunday in northwest Amarillo.
Officials: 2 people killed in camper fire on Sunday in Amarillo
Lone Star Santas is sponsoring a “Convoy of Toys” donation event to give children in Perryton...
Lone Star Santas hosting toy drive for Perryton, Matador families
Officials are warning drivers of some road closures this week in Amarillo. (Source: MGN)
TxDOT warns drivers of road closures in Amarillo