Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo nonprofits react to Amtryke stolen from Amarillo teen with Down syndrome

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three days ago, an Amarillo teen with Down syndrome had her specially-made Amtryke stolen.

Southwest AMBUCS, a nonprofit working to create independence for those with disabilities, gifted her the Amtryke a little over six weeks ago.

A member of AMBUCS says the theft is a shame, as these trykes are expensive and have been on back order since COVID.

“It took us over a year to get hers — understand that right now if we ordered it today, it would be the end of the year before we would be able to get another one,” said Brian Giffin, Ambility coordinator for Southwest AMBUCS.

Zoe spent two years on the waiting list for her bike that was recently stolen, and it cost upward of $1,000.

“They are you know, custom fit for every person, you know there’s hundreds of configurations that we do for these Amtrykes, that’s what makes them so special,” said Giffin.

Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild says when something like this happens to an individual, it’s heartbreaking, but even more so when it is someone who struggles with a disability.

“Any kid would be sad if something got stolen, and sometimes our kids who have Down syndrome, they don’t quite understand, and it’s not like you can go out to Walmart and purchase another bike for Zoe like that,” said President of the Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild Vicki Gordon.

Gordon went on to say that not only does this impact Zoe, but her family as well.

“Even though having a child with Down syndrome brings so much joy, there’s a lot of let downs in the journey of raising a child with Down syndrome. It’s just kind of another gut punch, just another set back,” said Gordon.

Giffin says although the bike is 100% replaceable, his hope is someone will find it and return it soon.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said two people are dead after a camper caught fire on Sunday in northwest Amarillo.
Officials: 2 people killed in camper fire on Sunday in Amarillo
The Amarillo Police department has identified the suspect from last week’s deadly shooting at a...
Amarillo Police: 1 arrested after last week’s private party shooting, leaving 2 dead
City of Amarillo to reopen park restrooms for first time since COVID-19
City of Amarillo to reopen park restrooms for first time since COVID-19
Guymon Police Department respond to early morning drive by shooting
Guymon Police Department responds to early morning drive by shooting
Patti Stapp passed away Wednesday night.
Amarillo Makeup Artist Patti Stapp dies Wednesday night from cancer

Latest News

No ground has been broken, but Buffalo Highlands could be a major boost to the east end of town...
Buffalo Highlands community development providing growth for Highland Park
Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Officials said two people are dead after a camper caught fire on Sunday in northwest Amarillo.
Officials: 2 people killed in camper fire on Sunday in Amarillo
Lone Star Santas is sponsoring a “Convoy of Toys” donation event to give children in Perryton...
Lone Star Santas hosting toy drive for Perryton, Matador families