Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

WATCH: Baby abandoned on street curb after thief steals truck with child inside

Surveillance video shows the moment a truck was stolen with a baby inside while the family was right on the sidewalk. (SOURCE: WHDH)
By Kim Lucey
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WHDH) – A baby on board a stolen truck in Boston was driven to a street corner and then abandoned, according to authorities.

Police said the suspect was seen wearing a gray shirt and pants while riding a bike before deciding to ditch the bike and steal a truck on Geneva Avenue and Westville Street in Dorchester around 3 p.m. Friday.

Security video showed the moment when the truck was taken with the family standing right there, they’re baby still inside the vehicle.

Officials said the thief drove about a block before security video shows him pulling up to the corner of Leroy Street, opening the door, and leaving the baby on the curb in a car seat.

Another person came to pick up the child within seconds. The unoccupied truck was recovered a few streets over.

Jose Cruz lives near the area and said muggings and carjackings have become a big problem in the neighborhood.

“Everywhere you go, you just got to look back, you know, and it’s bad,” he said.

As a father and grandfather, Cruz said he fears for his family’s safety and wants to see more police presence in the area.

“There’s no intervention, police intervention unless something happens, that’s when they come around,” he said.

Other neighbors are echoing his concern with crime. They said that, although this baby was reunited with its family, the outcome could have been much worse.

Copyright 2023 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police department has identified the suspect from last week’s deadly shooting at a...
Amarillo Police: 1 arrested after last week’s private party shooting, leaving 2 dead
City of Amarillo to reopen park restrooms for first time since COVID-19
City of Amarillo to reopen park restrooms for first time since COVID-19
Patti Stapp passed away Wednesday night.
Amarillo Makeup Artist Patti Stapp dies Wednesday night from cancer
Guymon Police Department respond to early morning drive by shooting
Guymon Police Department responds to early morning drive by shooting
Authorities said an Amarillo man was killed Wednesday in a motorcycle crash in New Mexico.
Authorities: Amarillo man killed in motorcycle crash in New Mexico

Latest News

File - The logo for Microsoft, and a scene from Activision "Call of Duty - Modern Warfare," are...
Microsoft agrees to keep Call of Duty on Sony Playstation after it buys Activision Blizzard
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after beating Denmark's Holger Rune to win their men's...
Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in 5 sets to win Wimbledon for his second major trophy
FILE - Two women and a man, ranging in age from 40 to 60s, were found dead. Four people were...
Heavy rains swamp Northeast again as flash flooding claims at least 4 lives in Pennsylvania
Michael Burham is being sought after escaping from a Pennsylvania jail days ago, police said.
Couple checking out barking dog leads to encounter with jail escapee, his recapture