A Quieter Sunday

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Sunday! We’ll see much drier conditions throughout today, with lots of sunshine and highs topping out in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. We’ll stay quiet going into tonight, before we look to heat up going into the beginning part of next week, where triple digits will be possible Monday through Wednesday, with potentially record-breaking highs on Tuesday. The heat finally retreats going into the end of the week, where slight storm chances will return to the region.

