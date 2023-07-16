Who's Hiring?
Hot bats lift Soddies to big win on Luau Night over the Roughriders

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles won big on Saturday night 11-4 over the Frisco Roughriders.

The ‘homer happy’ Sod Poodles tallied five home runs, lead by Caleb Roberts pair of homers- one in the bottom of the first and one in the third inning. Tim Tawa, Neyfy Castillo, and Ivan Melendez all added a knock of their own.

Right-handed pitcher Jamison Hill captured the win on the mound pitching the first five innings, only giving up two hits and one earned run.

Amarillo will round out the three-game series against Frisco on Sunday. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a Corbin Carroll bobblehead.

