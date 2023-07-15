Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

West Texas A&M men’s basketball schedule released

VIDEO: West Texas A&M men’s basketball schedule released
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Buffaloes released the men’s basketball schedule on Friday.

The Buffs will open up the season on November 3rd down in Lubbock for the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association Tip-Off Classic.

Lubbock Christian will serve as the hosts as WT will play Illinois-Springfield in the first game and then take on Southeastern Oklahoma State in the second matchup of the event.

Then, it’s the home opener where West Texas A&M will take on Western Colorado over at the First United Bank Center.

The team will start conference play on November 30th against the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, who the Buffs beat last year in the lone matchup of the season between the two schools.

Click here to view the full schedule.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said an Amarillo man was killed Wednesday in a motorcycle crash in New Mexico.
Authorities: Amarillo man killed in motorcycle crash in New Mexico
A Pampa resident has claimed a winning ticket worth $1 million in a Texas Lottery scratch game.
Pampa resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize from Texas Lottery
Officials: 2 women plead guilty to child abuse, children found starving, chained up in cages
Officials: 2 women plead guilty to child abuse, children found starving, chained up in cages
Amarillo police have arrested one man after they report finding around $456,000 worth of meth...
Amarillo police: Man arrested after officers find $456,000 worth of meth at Greyhound station
Patti Stapp passed away Wednesday night.
Amarillo Makeup Artist Patti Stapp dies Wednesday night from cancer

Latest News

Ivan Melendez hits a home run in his first game as a Sod Poodle.
Sod Poodles newcomers Melendez, D’Orazio star in loss to Frisco
KFDA THE WRAP UP
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Tony Ensor and Kameron Brown
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Tony Ensor and Kameron Brown
SPORTS DRIVE: Tony Ensor talks to us about roster moves during the All Star break and more!