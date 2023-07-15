West Texas A&M men’s basketball schedule released

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Buffaloes released the men’s basketball schedule on Friday.

The Buffs will open up the season on November 3rd down in Lubbock for the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association Tip-Off Classic.

Lubbock Christian will serve as the hosts as WT will play Illinois-Springfield in the first game and then take on Southeastern Oklahoma State in the second matchup of the event.

Then, it’s the home opener where West Texas A&M will take on Western Colorado over at the First United Bank Center.

The team will start conference play on November 30th against the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, who the Buffs beat last year in the lone matchup of the season between the two schools.

