Some Weekend Storms

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Severe weather a bit less likely but some flooding a bit more likely late Saturday. Early in the days there is a small chance for a few showers. Midday through the afternoon will be quiet. Late afternoon through the evening another round of showers and storms will develop. Some brief gusty winds and small to medium sized hail are possible. With a lot of moisture in the air some of the storms will produce heavy rain which could cause some temporary flooding in some areas. There is only a very small chance of rain on Sunday. Temperature are a bit cooler through the weekend with highs in the 80s, but still very humid. Next week sees highs get back to near 100° again.

