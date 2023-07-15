Who's Hiring?
VIDEO: Sod Poodles newcomers Melendez, D’Orazio star in loss to Frisco
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles may have lost on Friday night, but the biggest takeaway from the game was ironically what they have gained.

The two new bats just called up from Single-A, J.J. D’Orazio and Ivan Melendez, both showed off their skills at the plate in their first game with the team.

The two players were responsible for two of the Sod Poodles three RBIs as a team on the night, proving their ability to make an impact on Amarillo’s lineup after the loss of some key contributors to Triple-A Reno.

It was an RBI double for D’Orazio in the fifth inning and a solo blast for Diamondbacks #7 prospect Ivan Melendez in the seventh inning that put a burst of energy in the Hodgetown crowd.

The Sod Poodles ultimately fell 8-3, but gave fans something to be excited about for the rest of the homestand.

Friday was the first on nine straight at Hodgetown, the Sod Poodles longest homestand of the season.

Action on Saturday starts at 7:05 p.m. for “Luau” and “Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway” night at Hodgetown.

