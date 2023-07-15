Who's Hiring?
Last Day of Storms for a While

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a bit of a quiet start to our Saturday, we’ll see storms enter the region late this evening into the early parts of the night. A couple of the storms could be on the strong to severe side, featuring some very gusty winds, some moderate sized hail, and some heavy downpours. Some overnight storms will also be possible, although these don’t look to be as severe. These storms could last into the very early part of Sunday, but most of the day should be dry and mostly sunny, with highs building into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s.

