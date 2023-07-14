Workforce Solutions Panhandle hosting healthcare job fair

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Workforce Solutions Panhandle is hosting a healthcare job fair with a variety of opportunities from entry-level to professional-level positions.

The job fair is offering many healthcare employment opportunities such as attendants, caregivers, certified nursing assistants, HAB attendants, registered nurses, therapists and many more.

Some of the employers attending include Accentcare Inc., Aveanna Healthcare, Caprock Home Health, De Los Santos Primary Home Care, Outreach Home Care.

The Workforce Solutions Panhandle Training Services team will also be there to help people with work-related purchases, along with the City of Amarillo Health Department to offer required vaccinations to job seekers for a small fee.

The Healthcare job fair will be on Tuesday July 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Workforce Solutions Panhandle Offices.

It is open to the public and free for all job seekers.

